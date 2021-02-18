Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CLW opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

