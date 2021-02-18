Clinton Szubinski Sells 440 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clinton Szubinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Clinton Szubinski sold 285 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total value of $24,894.75.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

