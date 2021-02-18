Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 24,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NET stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 198,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,276. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -212.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

