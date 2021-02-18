CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.19

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 50678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,750 shares of company stock worth $674,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,241 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

