Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 266,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,296. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

