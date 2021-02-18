Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.