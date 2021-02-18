Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.