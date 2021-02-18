Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. Colfax also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CFX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of CFX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.55. 38,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

