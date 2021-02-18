Colin Love Sells 30,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 927,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,701,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Colin Love sold 7,857 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $333,608.22.

On Friday, January 15th, Colin Love sold 22,143 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $963,441.93.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00.

NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

