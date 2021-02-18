Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) stock opened at C$131.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$49.11 and a 12 month high of C$142.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.32. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 107.86.

Get Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) alerts:

About Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.