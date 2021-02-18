Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.45. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.