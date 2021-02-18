Colony Capital (CLNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Colony Capital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CLNY stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. Colony Capital has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

