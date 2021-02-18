Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $633,732.28 and $364.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,220.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $711.06 or 0.01361652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.96 or 0.00472928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003840 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

