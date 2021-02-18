ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $9.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00199501 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00041405 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,677,730,912 coins and its circulating supply is 12,636,689,085 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

