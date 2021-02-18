Columbia Property Trust (CXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CXP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,956. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXP. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

