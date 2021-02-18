Comerica Bank Buys 3,893 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 48.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

