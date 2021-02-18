Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Separately, Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

