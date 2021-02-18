Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

