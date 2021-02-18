Comerica Bank Purchases 50,727 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,727 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $50,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $130,000.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

