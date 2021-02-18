Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 585.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 807,275 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day moving average of $130.39. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $171.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

