Comerica Bank Sells 2,156 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,872. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKTR opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

