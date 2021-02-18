Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRZBY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

