CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 8595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

