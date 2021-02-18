CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $14.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COMM. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $13.83 on Thursday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

