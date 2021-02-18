Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CYH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.56. 72,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,599,085. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

