Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,013. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

