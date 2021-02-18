Comparing Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) & Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 2 5 0 2.71 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $34.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Risk & Volatility

Youdao has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -61.51% N/A -71.83% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $184.14 million 21.07 -$86.40 million ($0.94) -36.93 Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 7.52 $52.73 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Youdao on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator. The company provides learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services; Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc. provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2020, it had 23,716 students enrolled in its affiliated schools; and 42,628 students enrolled in its managed schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

