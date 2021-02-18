Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. 40,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,625. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

