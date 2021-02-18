Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

