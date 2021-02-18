Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart Sells 6,049 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNCE stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

