Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,565,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after acquiring an additional 115,664 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,839.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 100,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,647,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $228.46 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

