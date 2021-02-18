Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$1,760.00 Price Target at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective decreased by CIBC to C$1,760.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSU. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1,754.86.

CSU opened at C$1,686.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.75 billion and a PE ratio of 81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,619.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,563.26. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,076.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,789.63.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

