Contact Energy Limited (CEN.AX) (ASX:CEN) to Issue $0.12 Interim Dividend

Contact Energy Limited (CEN.AX) (ASX:CEN) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.71.

Contact Energy Limited (CEN.AX) Company Profile

Contact Energy Limited generates, trades in, and retails electricity, natural gas, broadband, and other products and services in New Zealand. It operates in, Wholesale and Customer segments. The company generates electricity through hydro, geothermal, and thermal sources, as well as geothermal wells and pipelines.

