Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 42.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 64,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

