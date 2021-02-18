Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Releases Earnings Results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Continental Resources stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Truist raised their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

