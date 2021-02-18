Contrasting Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -25.18% -64.97% -12.57% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2 2 1 0 1.80 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential downside of 32.14%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Kona Grill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.32 billion 0.32 -$7.90 million $0.62 44.21 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of February 25, 2020, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

