Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$2.70 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$2.70 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMMC. CIBC boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) alerts:

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.58. 1,298,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$535.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39.

In related news, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,342. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$703,621.38.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.