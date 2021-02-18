Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) (LON:CRCL) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) (LON:CRCL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,149,566 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.12.

About Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) (LON:CRCL)

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as holds an option to acquire interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.