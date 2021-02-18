Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) Shares Down 16.7%

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) shares dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 474,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 734,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy, municipal, and construction services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

