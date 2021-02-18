CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CorMedix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.46.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 80,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

