Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at DA Davidson

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.45.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $59.54.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

