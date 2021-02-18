Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Update

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 14th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,027. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 384,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

