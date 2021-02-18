Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.13

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 12062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.