Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Separately, Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

