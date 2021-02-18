Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Costain Group stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 211.50 ($2.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.13. The company has a market cap of £164.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

