Costain Group’s (COST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Costain Group alerts:

COST opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 211.50 ($2.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £164.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.