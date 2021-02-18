CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $910.09.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,942,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,420,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock opened at $910.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $904.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.84. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

