Cowa LLC Invests $26,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CLR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

