Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548,573 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.50% of Cowen worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWN. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth $251,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $919.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $34.94.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.