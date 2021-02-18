Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 12,442 Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tuscan by 765.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 387,187 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tuscan by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Tuscan by 108.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,912,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,167 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tuscan in the third quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tuscan by 147.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THCB opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

About Tuscan

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

