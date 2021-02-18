Creative Planning Invests $207,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Power Integrations by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $28,651,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 99,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,383. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

POWI stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

